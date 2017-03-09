Twin bomb blasts hit wedding near Iraq's Tikrit, 15 casualties - medics, residents

ERBIL, Iraq: Two bomb blasts, from an apparent suicide attack, hit a wedding party in a village near the Iraqi city of Tikrit on Wednesday, killing or wounding at least 15 people, a medical source and local notables said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack in Hajjaj, 20 km (14 miles) north of Tikrit.

The death toll was not immediately confirmed as the bodies had not yet arrived at hospital, the medical source said.

In November Islamic State bomb attacks hit Tikrit and Samarra, both north of Baghdad, as an apparent diversionary attacks as Iraqi forces drive back the jihadists in their stronghold of Mosul.

(Writing by John Davison; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)