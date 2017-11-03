Twitter employee deactivates Trump's account on last day of work

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump's well-known Twitter account briefly vanished on Thursday (Nov 2) evening, with the social media company blaming "human error by a Twitter employee."

Visitors to @realDonaldTrump around 7pm (2300 GMT) were greeted with the message "Sorry, that page doesn't exist!"

"Earlier today @realDonaldTrump's account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes and has since been restored," the official Twitter Government account said.

Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again. — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

"We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again."

It later tweeted how investigations showed the culprit was a customer service employee on their last day of work.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The outspoken US president has 41.7 million followers on his personal Twitter account, from which he blasts his most controversial and attention-grabbing comments - often in the form of early morning "tweetstorms".

Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day. We are conducting a full internal review. https://t.co/mlarOgiaRF — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

Trump's official White House account, @POTUS, which has 20.9 million followers, was apparently not affected.

Trump did not tweet about his account's vanishing act, but after it was restored made a post about his party's tax plan.