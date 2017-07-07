Two bodies found in apartment block collapse near Naples

ROME: Rescuers found two bodies on Friday (Jul 7) as they continued to sift through rubble from a collapsed apartment block near the Italian city of Naples, firefighters said.

Six people were still missing by early evening.

Two floors of the small four-storey block in the town of Torre Annunziata, at the foot of the volcano Mount Vesuvius, collapsed at around 6.30am (0430 GMT).

Media reports said neighbours heard no explosion - just the crash when the building collapsed.

Witnesses said a freight train passed on the neighbouring railway track just before the building collapsed, while others noted that renovation works had been under way on the lower floors.

Prosecutors in Torre Annunziata have opened an investigation to determine what caused the accident.

Media reported that the two victims found were a man and a woman in their thirties, adding that a third body may also have been found.

Some 30 firefighters, joined by dozens of volunteers and relatives of the missing using their bare hands, searched the wreckage for survivors in the scorching heat.



The fire service said three officers had been lightly injured during search operations.



"It is clear that this building was in bad shape," local mayor Vincenzo Ascione said. "I regret that no city technician had been able to recognise the situation because there had to have been a sign".



Among the missing included a couple and their children aged eight and 11, another couple and their 25-year-old son, and a 65-year-old woman who lived alone, Ascione said.



Authorities said electric generators as well as spotlights would be brought to the scene to facilitate the search, which is expected to go on until late evening.



The rescuers continued to stop regularly, hoping to hear calls for help. Sniffer dogs were also on site to help locate the missing.



Train traffic on the adjacent railway track has been halted as a safety precaution.