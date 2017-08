REUTERS: Two people were killed and four more hospitalized after a shooting at a library in the small city of Clovis, New Mexico, the city's fire chief said.

One person was arrested in Monday's incident, the official said. Clovis, which has a population of about 40,000, is about 190 miles (306 km) east of Albuquerque and is near Cannon Air Force Base.

