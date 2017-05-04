Two dead, including suspect in Dallas-area college shooting - police
A person who opened fire on Wednesday on a college campus in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas, has apparently killed one victim and committed suicide, Irving police said on a Twitter post.
They also said there appeared "to be no continuing threat, but police will continue to search to make the campus safe."
