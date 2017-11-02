Two dead in shooting at Colorado Walmart store: Police

WASHINGTON: Two men were shot dead at a Walmart store in Colorado on Wednesday (Nov 1) evening, police said, in the latest case of US gun violence.

There were two "confirmed deceased adult males" and one woman transported to a hospital, the Thornton Police Department said on Twitter about two hours after first reporting the incident.

Local police earlier said that multiple people were shot inside a Walmart store in a Denver suburb.

Police in Thornton, Colorado, did not initially release any information on the number of victims and it was not clear if an assailant had been taken into custody.

"We've got multiple parties down, we're still trying to ascertain what their conditions are," Officer Victor Avila of the Thornton Police Department told Reuters.

About an hour after the initial alert the Thornton Police Department said on Twitter that the gunfire had ended at the store, which was surrounded by police and fire crews.

"At this time this is NOT an active shooter. Active crime scene. We will update as info becomes available," the police department said in a tweet.

#ThorntonWalmartShooting At this time this is NOT an active shooter. Active crime sceneWe will update as info becomes available. pic.twitter.com/EZgSOtb6yy — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) November 2, 2017

Thornton is city of about 120,000 people roughly 10 miles (16 km) northeast of Denver.

Shooting just occurred at Walmart, 9900 Grant St, multiple parties down. Please stay away from the area. pic.twitter.com/MdffbTPLKl — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) November 2, 2017

Avila said that police were called to the store at about 6.30pm Mountain time (8.30am, Singapore time) and that the gunshots had ceased by the time the first officers arrived at the scene.

An hour after the incident, the situation, the nature of the incident or status of the threat remained unclear, he said.

Local NBC affiliate 9NEWS reported that a woman whose son was in Walmart had told her that he had heard about 30 gunshots and was still inside.

A video posted on Twitter showed the store apparently empty except for police officers with guns drawn.

Local television images showed a number of police cars and ambulances surrounding the Walmart, lights flashing. The store is adjacent to US Interstate 25.