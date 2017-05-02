Two earthquakes rattle Alaska, Canada border area

WASHINGTON: Two strong earthquakes struck a remote border area between Canada and southeastern Alaska on Monday (May 1), the US Geological Survey reported.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The first quake measured 6.2 and was followed by a series of aftershocks and a second 6.3-magnitude quake nearly two hours later, according to the agency.

The USGS put the quakes' epicentre inside Canada's Yukon Territory in a wilderness preserve about 83 kilometres northwest of Skagway, Alaska.

USGS said the first temblor struck at 12:31 GMT at a depth of 2.2 kilometres. The second came at 14:18 GMT at a depth of 10 kilometres.