Two ex-officials of Vatican hospital indicted for diverting funds

VATICAN CITY: A Vatican tribunal has indicted two former top officials of a Vatican-owned children's hospital on charges of diverting nearly half a million dollars of funds to renovate the apartment of a high-ranking cardinal, the Vatican said on Thursday.

The two, Giuseppe Profiti and Massimo Spina, respectively the former president and treasurer of the Bambino Gesu hospital in Rome, were ordered to stand trial in a proceeding due to start later this month, a Vatican statement said.

The indictment accuses the two men of spending 422,000 euros (£371,912) in 2013 and 2014 on refurbishing the large Vatican apartment of Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone, who was Secretary of State for most of the pontificate of former Pope Benedict and therefore one of the most powerful men in the Holy See.

Bertone, who was not named in the indictment order, was removed from office in 2013, eight months after the election of Pope Francis.

(Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Crispian Balmer)