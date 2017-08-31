Two explosions reported at flood-hit Arkema chemical plant in Texas

HOUSTON: Local emergency officials on Thursday (Aug 31) reported two explosions at a flooded chemical plant in the Texas town of Crosby, its operators Arkema Inc said.

"At approximately 2 am CDT (0700 GMT), we were notified by the Harris County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) of two explosions and black smoke coming from the Arkema Inc plant in Crosby, Texas," the company statement said.



According to the Texas sheriff's office, one deputy was taken to hospital after inhaling fumes from plant. Nine others drove themselves to hospital as precaution.

Arkema Inc added there was a risk of further explosions at the site.

"We want local residents to be aware that the product is stored in multiple locations on the site, and a threat of additional explosion remains," Arkema said in a statement. "Please do not return to the area within the evacuation zone until local emergency response authorities announce it is safe to do so."

"Organic peroxides are extremely flammable and, as agreed with public officials, the best course of action is to let the fire burn itself out," Arkema added.

As a precautionary measure officials had already ordered the evacuation of an area within 1.5 miles (3km) of the organic peroxides plant, which operators had said was at risk of exploding due to a "critical issue" triggered by monster storm Harvey's torrential rains.

The operators of the flooded chemical plant outside Houston on Wednesday had warned they were dealing with a "critical issue" triggered by Harvey's torrential rains and had no means to prevent a possible explosion at the site.