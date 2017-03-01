Two hurt in French police gun accident at Hollande event

VILLOGNON, France: A French policeman accidentally fired his weapon on Tuesday (Feb 28), slightly injuring two people at an event where President Francois Hollande was speaking in southwestern France, an informed source said.

Hollande was inaugurating part of a high-speed rail line in Villognon, in the Charente region, when the accident occurred, the source said.

He said the policeman, a gendarme helping to provide security for the president, had inadvertently fired the gun.

"The bullet grazed one person's calf and then lodged in another person's leg," he said, adding that the victims were in a VIP area next to where Hollande was speaking at the time.

Witnesses said Hollande continued his speech after the incident.

Local government chief Pierre N'Gahane told reporters that Hollande spoke to the two injured guests briefly before departing, adding that an investigation had been opened into the incident.