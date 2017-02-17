Two main left candidates in French presidentials hold talks, Socialist says

PARIS: The two main left-leaning candidates in France's presidential election are holding talks on possible cooperation, one of them, Socialist Benoit Hamon, said on Friday.

Divisions on the left of French politics have so far kept it out of the running in the upcoming election, but should Hamon and firebrand leftist Jean-Luc Melenchon decide to join forces, opinion polls show their combined vote might put them in contention.

"We are having discussions and we are continuing to have discussions," Hamon said on France Info radio.

"We have talked and we will talk again today," acknowledging that the talks would be difficult.

Melenchon has repeatedly said he would not step down in Hamon's favour. Hamon, who in January won Socialist primaries, has tended to sidestep the question when asked.

