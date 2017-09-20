Two more arrests in Wales over London Underground bombing: Police

LONDON: Two men were arrested on Wednesday (Sep 20) over last week's London Underground terror attack in which 30 people were injured, bringing the total number of people in custody to five, police said.

The men, aged 48 and 30, were arrested under anti-terrorism legislation in Newport, Wales, police said in a statement.



Another man was arrested in the same city on Tuesday night while two others, an 18-year-old and a 21-year-old, were held by counter-terrorism officers on Saturday.