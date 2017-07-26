Two more German women identified among group held in Iraq - source

BERLIN: A total of four German citizens are among a group of women captured by Iraqi forces in the Iraqi city of Mosul last week, a foreign ministry source said on Tuesday.

The foreign ministry on Monday said that two women were among those seized, including a 16-year-old teenager who had run away from her home in the state of Saxony last year.

The source on Tuesday said that two others had now been confirmed as German citizens by consular officials who visited them.

German prosecutors on Monday said they were investigating the teenager, Linda Wenzel, on suspicion of membership in a foreign terrorist organisation, alongside with some others.

The group of 20 women were captured in Mosul by Iraqi forces when they retook the Islamic State stronghold.

