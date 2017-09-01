Two more Germans detained in Turkey - German foreign ministry

BERLIN: Two further German citizens have been detained in Turkey, a spokeswoman for the German foreign ministry said on Friday, adding that Berlin had not yet established contact with the individuals concerned.

The spokeswoman said the Turkish authorities had not immediately informed Germany about the arrests, which she believed had taken place on Friday. "I can't say whether it happened upon arrival at the airport or not," she added.

Large numbers of European citizens have been detained in Turkey over the past year, many accused of involvement in last year's failed coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, including dual German-Turkish citizen Deniz Yucel, whose detention hit the 200-day mark on Friday.

(Reporting By Thomas Escritt, editing by Michelle Martin)