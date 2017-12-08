Two Palestinians shot dead by Israeli army in clashes on Gaza border: Ministry

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: Two Palestinians were shot dead in Gaza by the Israeli army on Friday (Dec 8), the health ministry said, the people killed in clashes over US President Donald Trump's planned embassy move.

The health ministry confirmed that one victim, Mahmoud al-Masri, 30, was killed in clashes along the Israeli-Gaza border.

The Israeli army confirmed it had shot two people along the border, accusing them of being "main instigators" of "violent riots."