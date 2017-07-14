Two Ukrainian tourists killed in Egypt resort knife attack - sources

CAIRO: Two Ukrainian tourists were killed and four other tourists wounded by an attacker with a knife at an Egyptian holiday resort in Hurghada, though the motive for the attack was still under investigation, Egypt's Interior Ministry and security sources said on Friday.

The ministry said a preliminary investigation showed the man appeared to have swam from a nearby public beach to access the holiday resort.

