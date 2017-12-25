UAE has information Tunisian women may commit 'terrorist acts', Tunisia says

UAE has information Tunisian women may commit 'terrorist acts', Tunisia says

The United Arab Emirates has information that Tunisian women or women travelling on Tunisian passports might commit "terrorist acts" in the Gulf country, Tunisia's state news agency said.

A women are seen in front of the Dubai airline Emirates office, at Tunis-Carthage International Airport in Tunis, Tunisia, December 25, 2017. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Tunisia late on Sunday suspended flights from Dubai carrier Emirates to Tunis, with officials saying the airline was refusing to carry female Tunisian travellers.

Emirates has given no reason for not allowing female Tunisians to board its flights since Friday.

(Reporting by Ulf Laessing, Mostafa Hashem and Maha El Dahan; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

