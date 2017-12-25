UAE has information Tunisian women may commit 'terrorist acts', Tunisia says

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

The United Arab Emirates has information that Tunisian women or women travelling on Tunisian passports might commit "terrorist acts" in the Gulf country, Tunisia's state news agency said.

Tunisia late on Sunday suspended flights from Dubai carrier Emirates to Tunis, with officials saying the airline was refusing to carry female Tunisian travellers.

Emirates has given no reason for not allowing female Tunisians to board its flights since Friday.

