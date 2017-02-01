UAE says Trump travel ban an internal US affair

ABU DHABI: President Donald Trump's travel ban imposed on citizens of seven mainly Muslim countries was a sovereign decision for the United States and not directed at any religion, United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdallah bin Zayed said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a joint news conference with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Abdallah also said the idea of safe zones in Syria would be welcome if they were to be temporary and for humanitarian purposes under international auspices.

But he said Abu Dhabi wanted to hear more details from Washington before subscribing to the idea.

