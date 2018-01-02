Uganda's Museveni signs law removing age cap for president

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni has signed a law that critics say will effectively allow him to rule indefinitely, a spokesman for parliament told Reuters on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Uganda's President and ruling party National Resistance Movement (NRM) presidential candidate Yoweri Museveni speaks during a campaign rally in capital Kampala February 11, 2016 ahead of the February 18 presidential election. REUTERS/James Akena/File Photo

KAMPALA: Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni has signed a law that critics say will effectively allow him to rule indefinitely, a spokesman for parliament told Reuters on Tuesday.

The law removes a 75-year age cap on presidential candidates from the constitution, allowing Museveni, who has ruled the country for 31 years is now aged 73, to stand again at the next election due in 2021.

Parliament, controlled by Museveni's ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), passed the bill on Dec. 22 amid heavy security deployments across the capital Kampala and outside parliament.

