KAMPALA: The Ugandan army on Friday attacked rebel camps in eastern Congo, an army spokesman said.

The attack followed intelligence sharing with the Democratic Republic of the Congo, spokesman Richard Karemire told Reuters.

"So in a pre-emptive move this afternoon, UPDF conducted attacks, they are of a limited nature on camps in DRC," he said.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by Alison Williams)