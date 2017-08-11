UK firefighters tackle smoke at Oxford Circus station, not seen as suspicious

LONDON: British firefighters said on Friday (Aug 11) they were investigating reports of smoke at Oxford Circus underground station in the centre of London's main shopping district.

"We have been called. We are investigating reports of a fire," a spokeswoman for London Fire Brigade said. "We are investigating and we are at the scene."

We are continuing to investigate smoke issuing at platform level at #OxfordCircus tube station © @tomsinger pic.twitter.com/8UV1Dp1axW — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) August 11, 2017

Emergency services responding to fire at Oxford Circus #London pic.twitter.com/cOpCdg044I — Megan Wetherill (@halfwayfull6) August 11, 2017

The station was closed while emergency services responded to the report, the city's transport authority said. Police said they had been called to the station after reports of a fire alert.

We continue to work with @LondonFire at Oxford Circus. Station remains closed.



Cause of fire not currently being treated as suspicious @TfL pic.twitter.com/juIxywGOMF — BTP (@BTP) August 11, 2017





Police said they had been called to the station after reports of a fire alert, but that they were not treating the incident as suspicious.

One commuter posted a picture on Twitter which showed passengers covering their mouths with jumpers and clothing in a smoky train carriage.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.