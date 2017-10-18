UK government might delay Brexit bill until after Nov. 13 - BBC

Britain's government might not submit legislation to sever political, financial and legal ties with the European Union until next month, the BBC's political editor reported.

Prime Minister Theresa May's minority government might not submit the bill sooner because there is just "not enough political agreement yet", Laura Kuenssberg wrote on Twitter.

Parliament breaks on Nov. 7 and returns on Nov. 13.

