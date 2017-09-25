UK military puts up equipment for sale, including Singapore-made Warthogs: Report

LONDON: The British armed forces is selling off military equipment in the “biggest-ever" fire sale of its kind, the Daily Mail reported on Sunday (Sep 24).

The assets on sale include the Singapore-made Warthog armoured troop carriers, which the report said were "praised for saving the lives of UK troops in Afghanistan”.

Developed by Singapore Technologies (ST) Kinetics, the Warthog all-terrain vehicles were delivered to the British Army in 2010.

Under the contract with the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defence (MOD), four Warthog variants – troop carrier, ambulance, command and repair and recovery – were developed by ST Kinetics.

In its report, the Daily Mail said: “Some 17 Warthogs were blown up by Taliban roadside bombs, but not a single soldier travelling inside the vehicles was killed.”

Eighty-five Warthogs will go on sale with an estimated price tag of £500,000 (US$676,000) per vehicle, the report said. They were reportedly bought for £1.8 million each.



The sale of the Warthogs is part of a wider sell-off exercise by the British armed forces, with the equipment featuring in an MOD-issued sales catalogue that was distributed to prospective buyers at a recent arms fair in London.

Also up for sale, according to the Daily Mail, are Special Forces helicopters and around 50 ships, including a helicopter carrier and hundreds of combat and support vehicles.

