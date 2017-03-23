UK Parliament attack: 1 woman dead, several injured

LONDON: An assailant was shot outside Britain's parliament by armed police and a policeman stabbed inside the perimeter, the leader of the House of Commons said on Wednesday. This came as several people were reportedly "mowed down" by a car on the nearby Westminster Bridge.



One woman has died and other people are being treated for "catastrophic" injuries, the Press Association reported. The London Ambulance Service said at least 10 people were treated on Westminster Bridge and French media reported at least three French students were hurt in the attack.

Met Police: firearms officers remain on the scene and we are treating this as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise. — Olly Barratt (@ollybarratt) March 22, 2017

British police said a full counter-terrorism investigation is underway. "Officers - including firearms officers - remain on the scene and we are treating this as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise," police said in a statement.

LIVE: British police say they are treating incident near parliament as 'terrorist' incident until know otherwise. https://t.co/08azwmRtbk pic.twitter.com/xGJJkfew76 — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) March 22, 2017

"We know there are a number of casualties including police officers but at this stage we cannot confirm numbers or the nature of these injuries," Commander BJ Harrington told reporters.

"We received a number of different reports which included a person in the river, a car in collision with pedestrians and a man armed with a knife."

A woman with serious injuries was pulled alive from the River Thames, according to the Port of London Authority.

He said the acting head of London police, Craig Mackey, was being treated as a significant witness as he was at scene when the incident took place. He was not one of those injured.

Injured people are assisted on Westminster Bridge in London. (Photo: Reuters / Toby Melville)

A parliamentary official earlier said two people had been shot outside parliament and the building was in lockdown. The House of Commons session was suspended and members of parliament who were in the chamber were told to remain there.



British Prime Minister Theresa May is safe, a spokesman for her office said. The spokesman declined to say where May was when the attack took place.

Leader of Commons Lidington: 'very clear advice from police is we should remain under suspension and the chamber should remain in lockdown' — Olly Barratt (@ollybarratt) March 22, 2017

We were called at approx 2:40pm to reports of an incident at #Westminster Bridge. Being treated as a firearms incident - police on scene — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 22, 2017

An ambulance helicopter was seen on Parliament Square, just outside the building. Transport for London said the underground station at Westminster has been shut at the request of the police.





London's air ambulance arrives at the Houses of Parliament. (Photo: AFP/Daniel Leal-Olivas)

At least four people were lying on the ground, some bleeding heavily and apparently unconscious, on Westminster Bridge near Britain's parliament on Wednesday, Reuters photographs showed.

One of the photographs showed a body lying under the wheels of a London bus.

A Twitter user @ClaudiaScore said she had been on the bridge when she heard a loud bang. Video footage she recorded showed a car crashed into a railing with its bonnet still smoking.



On her Twitter page, Claudia said she "tried to check on the guy stuck under the car but couldn't get to him" and that he "looked in really bad shape". "I'm shaken up to say the least," she added.

A car on Westminster Bridge has just mowed down at least 5 people. pic.twitter.com/tdCR9I0NgJ — Radosław Sikorski (@sikorskiradek) March 22, 2017

An eyewitness at the scene tweeted that he heard what sounded like an explosion and raised voices outside parliament.

"I saw people running past the entrance to the New Palace Yard entrance to parliament, and then at least one person try to run into the Yard itself. A police officer chased this person and then wrestled them to the ground," tweeted Owen Bennett, who is the deputy political editor of the Huffington Post UK.

"Shots were then fired, but I can't remember how many and I didn't see who fired them."

Another eyewitness, Jayne Wilkinson, told Press Association she had seen a man running outside Parliament with a knife.

"We were taking photos of Big Ben and we saw all the people running towards us, and then there was an Asian guy in about his 40s carrying a knife about seven or eight inches long," she said.

And then there were three shots fired and then we crossed the road and looked over. The man was on the floor with blood," she added. "He had a lightweight jacket on, dark trousers and a shirt.



"He was running through those gates, towards Parliament and the police were chasing him."

London mayor Sadiq Khan issued a statement saying the police are "dealing with the incident and an urgent investigation is underway". He also thanked authorities and emergency services for their hard work and "tremendous bravery".