UK parliament must approve start of Brexit process: Supreme Court

LONDON: Britain's Supreme Court ruled Tuesday (Jan 24) that the government must obtain the approval of parliament before starting the Brexit process, in a defeat for Prime Minister Theresa May.

"Today, by a majority of eight to three, the Supreme Court rules that the government cannot trigger Article 50 without an Act of Parliament authorising it to do so," said Lord David Neuberger, the president of the court.



The court also ruled that the British government has no legal obligation to consult the assemblies in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales before beginning Brexit negotiations.

"UK ministers are not legally compelled to consult the devolved legislatures," Lord David Neuberger said, removing what could have been a potentially major obstacle to leaving the EU.



