UK Parliament on lockdown; armed police arrest man outside Westminster

LONDON: A man suspected of being armed with a knife was arrested near Westminster on Friday (Jun 16).

London Metropolitan Police said the man, who is in his 30s, was "arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife".

A Reuters reporter at the scene saw several police vehicles near the gates to the Palace of Westminster, which were closed.



A bang was reportedly heard and armed officers were seen arresting a man against the gates of Parliament.

Traffic was allowed to continue around Parliament Square, the Reuters reporter said.



Man just arrested outside Houses of Parliament. Armed police everywhere! @mrjamesob pic.twitter.com/ls3vMCOleo — John Sbobs (@johnaaront) June 16, 2017

Friday's incident took place less than three months after a knife-and-car attack at Westminster in March left four people dead.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.