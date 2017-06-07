UK police arrest man at Heathrow airport over Manchester attack

LONDON: British police said on Tuesday (Jun 7) they had arrested a man at London's Heathrow airport in connection with the investigation into the suicide bombing on a concert hall in Manchester last month which killed 22 people.

"The 38-year-old was arrested on suspicion of offences contrary to the Terrorism Act and remains in custody," Greater Manchester Police said in a statement on Twitter.

"The arrest was planned beforehand and there was no direct threat to the airport."