UK police name third London attacker as Italian national Youssef Zaghba

LONDON: British police on Tuesday named the third man who carried out a terror attack in London as 22-year-old Youssef Zaghba, an Italian national of Moroccan origin, confirming a report in Italian media.

Police said Zaghba was "not a police or MI5 subject of interest" after Italian reports said Italian intelligence had notified British and Moroccan secret services about his status as a potential extremist.

On Monday, police identified the other two of London attackers as Khuram Butt and Rachid Redouane.