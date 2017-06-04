UK police rush to London Bridge after reports of van hitting pedestrians

LONDON: British police rushed to an incident on London Bridge on Saturday (Jun 3) after witnesses said a van ploughed into pedestrians.

Police said they were dealing with an incident but gave no further details while the London Ambulance Service said it was sending multiple resources to the incident. A Reuters reporter near the scene said she saw 10 police cars rushing towards London Bridge.

Will Heaven, managing editor of The Spectator, said on Twitter that he saw "two casualties - one on pavement, one edge of road" and reported seeing armed police on the bridge.

BBC reporter Holly Jones, who was there at the time of the incident, said she saw a van driven by a man travelling "at about 50 miles an hour".

She said about five people were being treated for injuries after the vehicle mounted the pavement and hit them. She said she saw a man, who had his shirt off and was in handcuffs, being arrested by police.

One witness told Reuters that she saw what appeared to be three people with knife wounds and possibly their throats cut.



On May 22, a suicide bomber killed 22 people at a pop concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande in Manchester in northern England.

The Manchester bombing was the deadliest attack in Britain since July 2005, when four British Muslim suicide bombers killed 52 people in coordinated attacks on London's transport network.

