UK school principal cannot use phone jammers to stop students using Internet: Report

LONDON: A British school principal who wanted to stop her students from logging onto the Internet by using phone jamming technology has been told by authorities that any such action would be illegal, according to media reports.

Julia Polley was so frustrated with students accessing Facebook and other social media during classes that she told parents she would block phone signals at Wensleydale School and Sixth Form College in Leyburn, North Yorkshire.

The Daily Mail reported that in a letter to pupils and parents, she wrote: “I have now invested in some technology which will block 4G signals on the school site and I have improved the filters on the WiFi to further restrict some sites.

“All students need to be able to come into school feeling safe and be able to concentrate on the next 13 weeks of study and revision. I will take much stronger exclusion action on any further social fall-outs which impact on school life and ask parents to support us by monitoring mobile phone usage at home.”

However, local authorities and UK communications regulator Ofcom advised her against trying to block any signal via phone jammers.

“Such technology is illegal because jammers are likely to affect wider areas and other frequencies than those they are intended for,” said the Daily Telegraph. “They can also result in the disruption of emergency and rescue radio services in the public area.”



Under the UK's Wireless Telegraphy Act, it is a criminal offence “to use any apparatus for the purposes of deliberately interfering with radio communications in the UK”.