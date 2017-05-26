UK supermarket chain Tesco set to scrap use of plastic bags: Reports

LONDON: British supermarket chain Tesco is set to permanently scrap the use of plastic bags, according to local media reports.

Tesco currently charges 5p (US$0.06) per “single use” plastic bag, in line with a government regulation that came into effect in 2015 requiring businesses to charge customers for the use of such bags.



According to The Guardian, Tesco has launched a 10-week trial in three stores – in Aberdeen, Dundee and Norwich – to study customer patterns with the rule. Customers who do not bring their own bags have the option of buying a thicker, reusable “bag for life” for 10p, according to the report.

Tesco has handed out 1.5 billion fewer bags since the plastic bag charge came into force in October 2015, the Daily Telegraph reported. Other supermarket chains in the UK are reportedly set to follow suit if Tesco’s trial run proves successful.



Around eight million tonnes of plastic trash find its way into the ocean every year, said the National Geographic, adding that the figure will increase "tenfold in the next decade unless the world finds a way to improve how garbage is collected and managed".

