Ukraine foreign minister not happy with ceasefire talks

MUNICH: Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Saturday that he was "not at all" happy with the result of talks with Germany, France and Russia in Munich aimed at putting an end to fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists.

"We need a kind of powerful result, not just a couple of statements," he told Reuters.

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said the participants at the four-way meeting agreed to use their influence to implement a ceasefire starting on Feb. 20 and that further meetings were planned over the coming weeks.

(Reporting By John Irish, writing by Shadia Nasralla)