Ukraine leader Poroshenko will meet Trump on Tuesday

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko will meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Tuesday, Poroshenko's office said.

KIEV: Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko will meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Tuesday, Poroshenko's office said.

"It is very important that my meeting, as the Ukrainian president, in the White House will be earlier than Putin's meeting," it quoted Poroshenko, who is already in the United States, as saying.

It will be their first meeting since Trump took office on Jan. 20.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Stephen Coates)