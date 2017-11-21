Ukraine rebel leader says ex-minister's loyalists try to stir up trouble

MOSCOW: The head of Ukraine's pro-Russian rebel Luhansk region said on Tuesday people close to the fired regional police chief were whipping up tension and had brought a large number of people in military uniform into the streets.

Igor Plotnitsky, who sacked Igor Kornet, the local interior minister, on Monday, said that he saw no reason for panic.

"I can say with confidence that the attempts by certain persons to stay in power by destabilising the situation ... are futile, and in the very near future will be neutralised," he said in a statement.

(Reporting by Christian Lowe; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)