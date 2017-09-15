Ukraine's Poroshenko says anti-corruption chamber more feasible in short-term

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Friday said he hoped an anti-corruption chamber would be created next month, expressing doubt that an independent court could be established before 2019.

KIEV: Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Friday said he hoped an anti-corruption chamber would be created next month, expressing doubt that an independent court could be established before 2019.

The IMF wants Ukraine to set up a special court to focus on tackling corruption, which remains entrenched. An alternative proposal by Kiev for an anti-corruption chamber in existing courts has been criticised as insufficiently independent by reform activists.

"I hope we create an anti-corruption chamber next month and then, if an anti-corruption court would be created in 2019, 2010 - welcome!," Poroshenko said at the opening of the annual YES conference.

