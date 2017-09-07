Ukraine would be vulnerable without IMF programme - Poroshenko

KIEV: Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Thursday said Ukraine would be extremely vulnerable if it did not stick with a US$17.5 billion International Monetary Fund aid programme, urging lawmakers to pass necessary anti-corruption and pension reforms.

"We need to implement the IMF programme, without which Ukraine is extremely vulnerable," he said in a speech to parliament. "I hope the pension reform will be passed at the next session."

"It is urgent to establish a special anti-corruption judicial body," he said, referring to another IMF requirement needed for the disbursement of the next loan tranche.

