UN chief calls for united, 'appropriate action' on North Korea

UNITED NATIONS: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "counts on the Security Council to remain united and take appropriate action" on North Korea, his political affairs chief, Jeffrey Feltman, said on Monday after Pyongyang conducted its sixth nuclear test.

Feltman warned the 15-member Security Council that "as tensions rise, so does the risk of misunderstanding, miscalculation and escalation."

"The latest serious developments require a comprehensive response in order to break the cycle of provocations from (North Korea). Such a response must include wise and bold diplomacy to be effective," Feltman told the council.

