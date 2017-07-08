UN deputy Syria envoy sees southwest ceasefire deal as positive

A ceasefire deal agreed for southwestern Syria is a positive development that will help support the political process in the country, The U.N. Deputy Special Envoy for Syria said on Saturday.

DAMASCUS, Syria: A ceasefire deal agreed for southwestern Syria is a positive development that will help support the political process in the country, The U.N. Deputy Special Envoy for Syria said on Saturday.

"This is a step in the right direction... All of this leads to supporting the political process," Ramzy Ezzeldin Ramzy told reporters in Damascus.

The United States, Russia and Jordan reached a ceasefire and "de-escalation agreement" for southwestern Syria that is due to start on Sunday.

