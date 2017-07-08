UN deputy Syria envoy sees southwest ceasefire deal as positive

UN deputy Syria envoy sees southwest ceasefire deal as positive

A ceasefire deal agreed for southwestern Syria is a positive development that will help support the political process in the country, The U.N. Deputy Special Envoy for Syria said on Saturday.

United Nations Deputy Special Envoy for Syria Ramzy Ezzeldin Ramzy attends a news conference ahead of Intra Syria talks at the U.N. in Geneva, Switzerland, May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

"This is a step in the right direction... All of this leads to supporting the political process," Ramzy Ezzeldin Ramzy told reporters in Damascus.

The United States, Russia and Jordan reached a ceasefire and "de-escalation agreement" for southwestern Syria that is due to start on Sunday.

(Reporting by Firas Makdesi in Damascus; editing by John Stonestreet)

Source: Reuters