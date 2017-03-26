UN envoy urges Russia, Iran, Turkey to help uphold Syria ceasefire

GENEVA: U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura has written to the foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey and Iran to urge them to "undertake urgent efforts to uphold the ceasefire regime" in Syria and to smooth the way for peace talks, a statement said on Saturday.

"The Special Envoy recalls that the joint efforts of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Russian Federation and the Republic of Turkey to guarantee the ceasefire are indispensable for improving the conditions on the ground and contributing to an environment conducive for a productive political progress," the statement said.

