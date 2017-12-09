UN Middle East envoy warns risk of violent escalation

United Nations Middle East envoy Nickolay Mladenov warned on Friday that there was a risk of violent escalation in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

"There is a serious risk today that we may see a chain of unilateral actions, which can only push us further away from achieving our shared goal of peace," Mladenov told the U.N. Security Council.

The Security Council meeting was requested by Britain, France, Sweden, Bolivia, Uruguay, Italy, Senegal and Egypt.

Thousands of Palestinians demonstrated, scores were hurt and at least one killed in clashes with Israeli troops on a "day of rage" on Friday against the U.S. decision.

