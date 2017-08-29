UN must take 'serious' action against North Korea over missile: US's Haley

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Tuesday (Aug 29) that North Korea's launch of a missile over Japan was "absolutely unacceptable and irresponsible" and that the Security Council now needed to take serious action.

WASHINGTON: US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Tuesday (Aug 29) that North Korea's launch of a missile over Japan was "absolutely unacceptable and irresponsible" and that the Security Council now needed to take serious action.

"No country should have missiles flying over them like those 130 million people in Japan. It's unacceptable," Haley told reporters. North Korea has "violated every single U.N. Security Council resolution that we've had and so I think something serious has to happen," she added.

Saying "enough is enough," Haley said she hoped China and Russia would continue to work with the rest of the U.N. Security Council when it meets on Tuesday afternoon to discuss what more can be done about North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)