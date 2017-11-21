UN rebukes Burundi, Philippines president Duterte for threats

GENEVA: The United Nations human rights office on Tuesday condemned attacks and threats made against its investigators by senior Burundian officials and by Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte.

"Last week Mr Duterte threatened to slap (U.N. special rapporteur Agnes) Callamard if she investigates him for alleged extrajudicial killings," U.N. human rights spokesman Rupert Covlille said.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by Tom Miles)