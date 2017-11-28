UN rights body session on Myanmar's Rohingya set for Dec 5

The United Nations Human Rights Council said on Tuesday it would examine the situation of Muslim Rohingyas and other minorities in Myanmar, in a special session on Dec. 5 in Geneva.

The request for the session, submitted by Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia, has been backed by a total of 33 member states of the 47-member forum, including those two countries, it said.

Reuters, quoting U.N. sources, reported on Monday that the session was expected to be held on killings, rapes and other crimes committed against the Rohingya, which have driven more than 600,000 into Bangladesh since Aug. 25.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Larry King)