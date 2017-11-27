UN rights forum to hold special session on Rohingya: UN sources

The U.N. Human Rights Council is expected to hold a special session on killings, rapes and other crimes committed against Rohingya in Myanmar that have driven more than 600,000 into Bangladesh since August, U.N. sources said on Monday.

"There will be a special session on December 5," a senior United Nations source told Reuters.

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein has described the Myanmar army's crackdown in Rakhine state as a textbook example of ethnic cleansing. The military has denied the accusations of murder, rape, torture and forced displacement.

