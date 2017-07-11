UN's de Mistura: Syrian Kurds should take part in drafting new constitution - RIA

Syria's Kurds should not be ignored, and their representatives must be allowed to take part in drafting the country's new constitution, U.N. envoy on Syria Staffan de Mistura told RIA news agency in an interview published on Tuesday.

The United Nations has hosted two sets of technical talks on the constitution with the various Syrian opposition groups, in Lausanne, in recent weeks, Western diplomats say.

