UN's Zeid says Iraq must avoid civilian deaths in west Mosul

GENEVA: At least 307 civilians have been killed and 273 wounded in western Mosul since Feb 17 as Islamic State fighters herd people into booby-trapped buildings as human shields and fires on those who flee, the United Nations human rights chief said on Tuesday.

“This is an enemy that ruthlessly exploits civilians to serve its own ends, and clearly has not even the faintest qualm about deliberately placing them in danger," U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein said in a statement.

"It is vital that the Iraqi Security Forces and their Coalition partners avoid this trap," he said, while calling for them to conduct transparent investigations into deadly incidents involving their forces.

