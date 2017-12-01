UN says 28 migrants missing off Morocco

GENEVA: Six migrants were rescued off Morocco late on Thursday but another 28 people who were on their boat are still missing, Joel Millman, a spokesman for the U.N. International Organization for Migration said on Friday.

Millman said 174 people had already died on the route between North Africa and Spain this year, up from 121 in the same period of 2017, while the number of people arriving in Spain has reached 19,668 by Nov. 29.

(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Alison Williams)