UN says Jerusalem crisis must end as Trump sends envoy

UNITED NATIONS: The UN warned on Monday (Jul 24) that the crisis over new security measures at a volatile Jerusalem holy site must be swiftly resolved, as a top US official arrived in Israel to try to ease tensions.

The crisis, which saw a weekend of deadly violence, was also discussed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and King Abdullah II of Jordan, a day after an Israeli guard at its embassy in Amman shot two Jordanians dead after an attack.

UN Middle East envoy Nickolay Mladenov's warning and the visit by US President Donald Trump's top aide Jason Greenblatt come after more than a week of tensions over the Haram al-Sharif mosque compound, known to Jews as the Temple Mount and central to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israel installed metal detectors at entrances to the site, which includes Al-Aqsa mosque and the Dome of the Rock, after an attack on Jul 14 that killed two policemen.

"It is extremely important that a solution to the current crisis be found by Friday this week," Mladenov said after briefing the UN Security Council, which met to discuss how to defuse the tension.

"The dangers on the ground will escalate if we go through another cycle of Friday prayer without a resolution to this current crisis," he said, warning that violence there could spread "beyond the Middle East itself".

Palestinians view the new security measures as Israel asserting further control over the site. They have refused to enter the compound in protest and have prayed in the streets outside instead.

Israeli authorities say the metal detectors are needed because the Jul 14 attackers smuggled guns into the site and emerged from it to shoot the officers.

Clashes have broken out during protests over the measures, leaving five Palestinians dead.

Three Israelis were also killed when a Palestinian sneaked into a house in a West Bank settlement and stabbed them.

NETANYAHU, ABDULLAH II SPEAK

Greenblatt was meeting with Netanyahu along with US envoy to Israel David Friedman Monday, an Israeli official told AFP.

In Amman, Jordan was insisting on questioning an Israeli embassy security guard who according to Israeli officials shot dead a Jordanian attacker on Sunday night, killing a second Jordanian at the time as well, apparently by accident.

Israel insisted the guard had diplomatic immunity and was seeking his swift return home.

In a phone conversation with Netanyahu, King Abdullah reiterated Jordan's demand that Israel remove all the recent security measures at the Al-Aqsa compound, an official Jordanian statement said.

Jordan is the official custodian of Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem.

The king stressed "the need to find an immediate solution and remove the reasons for the ongoing crisis at the Haram al-Sharif compound", the statement said.

The two leaders had held a previous conversation on Jul 16, two days after the deadly shooting at the site.

The head of Israel's Shin Bet, Nadav Argaman, visited Amman Monday to try to calm the situation, the internal security agency told AFP.

Netanyahu's office said negotiations with Jordan have been taking place over the past day in "an atmosphere of cooperation".

"There has been no Jordanian demand to bind the guard's return (to Israel) with the removal of the metal detectors at the Temple Mount," a statement read, rebuffing media reports to that effect.

In another incident, police said a Palestinian stabbed an Israeli in Petah Tikva near Tel Aviv on Monday morning before being arrested.

Israeli officials have signalled they may be open to changing the measures at the holy site. Cameras have been installed at entrances in a possible indication of an alternative to the metal detectors.

'PLAYING WITH FIRE'

Arab League chief Ahmed Abul Gheit has accused Israel of "playing with fire" with the new security measures, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called them an insult to the Muslim world.

Friday's main weekly Muslim prayers - which typically draw thousands to Al-Aqsa - brought the situation to a boil.Clashes erupted between Israeli security forces and Palestinians around the Old City, elsewhere in annexed east Jerusalem and in the occupied West Bank, leaving three Palestinians dead.

They continued on Saturday, leaving two more Palestinians dead.

Friday evening also saw a Palestinian break into a home in a Jewish settlement in the West Bank during a Sabbath dinner and stab four Israelis, killing three.

The Israeli army said the 19-year-old Palestinian had spoken in a Facebook post of the holy site and of dying as a martyr.

The holy site in Jerusalem has served as a rallying cry for Palestinians. It is in east Jerusalem, seized by Israel in the 1967 Six-Day War and later annexed in a move never recognised by the international community.

Considered the third holiest site in Islam, it is the most sacred for Jews.